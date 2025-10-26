  • search in Khaleej Times
Video: Passenger from Dubai caught at Delhi airport with hidden gold in bottle cap

Due to his suspicious behaviour, the passenger was discreetly followed from the flight gate

Motorists in Dubai cover 10km in less than 14 minutes, says traffic study

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

A traveller coming from Dubai was caught trying to smuggle gold into India at Delhi airport on Saturday, October 25.

The Indian passenger — flying on flight AI-996 — was caught by Delhi Customs, who seized 170 grams of gold.

Due to his suspicious behaviour, the passenger was discreetly followed from the flight gate and intercepted while attempting to exit through the green channel.

During the X-ray screening of his baggage, officers noticed suspicious images. Upon intensive examination, a gold round was found concealed under the cap of a plastic bottle.

The recovered gold, weighing 170 grams, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation into the matter is underway.