Dubai-Manila flights via Philippine Airlines to resume on October 2

The Philippines' flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), will resume operating nonstop flights between Dubai and Manila beginning October 2, the airline announced on Monday.

Flights between Manila and Doha will return earlier, beginning July 1, with flights operating four times weekly.

"PAL will initially operate four weekly flights between Dubai and Manila, restoring direct air links between the Middle East's most important commercial and travel gateways and the Philippines," the airline said in a statement, adding: "(We plan)" to progressively increase frequencies back to daily service as operational considerations allow.

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PAL Dubai-Manila flights are as follows: