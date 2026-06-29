Dubai-Manila flights via Philippine Airlines to resume on October 2
PAL flights between Manila and Doha will return earlier, beginning July 1, with flights operating 4X weekly; PAL will also initially have 4X weekly Dubai-Manila flights
- PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 6:31 PM
The Philippines' flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), will resume operating nonstop flights between Dubai and Manila beginning October 2, the airline announced on Monday.
Flights between Manila and Doha will return earlier, beginning July 1, with flights operating four times weekly.
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"PAL will initially operate four weekly flights between Dubai and Manila, restoring direct air links between the Middle East's most important commercial and travel gateways and the Philippines," the airline said in a statement, adding: "(We plan)" to progressively increase frequencies back to daily service as operational considerations allow.
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PAL Dubai-Manila flights are as follows:
PR 659 Dubai to Manila – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, departing Dubai at 7.45pm (UAE time) and arriving in Manila at 9.10am (Philippine time)
PR 658 Manila to Dubai – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, departing Manila at 12:50pm (Philippine time) and arriving in Dubai at 6pm (UAE time/ same day)