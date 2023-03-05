Dubai: International Women's Day Celebrations at IWD feature Bollywood actress, female cancer survivors

This year's theme, 'nari shakti' (woman power), was selected to raise awareness of the importance of providing an inclusive environment to facilitate female empowerment

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 2:34 PM

A unique event was held at the auditorium of the Indian Consulate to uplift and encourage women in line with International Women’s Day celebrations.

The Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) celebrated International Women's Day with the Consulate General of India, Dubai, with the theme ‘nari shakti’ (woman power), featuring an empowering panel discussion on financial independence, cultural performances by cancer warriors, along with art exhibitions. This year's theme was chosen to raise awareness of the importance of providing an inclusive environment, and facilitate empowerment.

"We celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in society and especially of Indian women here in [the] UAE and across the globe. We are very pleased to partner with IWD in this year's Women’s Day celebrations," said Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai.

This year's event was aimed to showcase diversity and inclusion, and witnessed special performances from children of determination and female cancer survivors.

To further add more sparkle to the event, Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra Srivastava made a special appearance as the event's celebrity guests.

"Women are the reflection of strength and power", Chandra said. "With their presence, society grows together. They amplify their thoughts and love amongst everyone."

The cancer survivors walked the ramp to raise awareness, making the audience and organisers visibly emotional.

Reema Mahajan, Founder of IWD, said: "At IWD, we aim to empower women daily in our 55,000 member-strong community. An initiative of IWD, this year's International Women's Day was a platform to acknowledge and recognise the sheer hard work and passion our Indian women have shown in different spheres of life."

