Dubai-India flight gets hoax bomb threat, lands in Jaipur

After security checks, nothing suspicious was found on the plane which had 189 passengers on board
Photo: AP file
An Air India flight with 189 passengers on board received a bomb threat via email and landed in Jaipur, Indian police said on Saturday.
Flight IX-196 was on its way to Jaipur from Dubai. It landed in Jaipur International Airport at 1.20am. "After a thorough check by security forces, nothing suspicious was found" the police said.
The report comes as India's aviation authorities are on high alert after a spate of hoax bomb threats disrupted several flights over the past few days.
More than a dozen fake bomb threats were made against flights operated by multiple Indian air services this week, prompting government and civil aviation authorities to warn that "very strict action" will be taken.
