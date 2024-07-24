Dubai: Emirates flight to Taipei delayed as Taiwan braces for typhoon

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:28 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 10:04 AM

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Taipei has been delayed by 18 hours due to 'operational reasons,' Emirates have confirmed. The EK366 flight was scheduled to take off from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 3.40am, and is now estimated to depart at 9.40pm.

Passengers should contact the airline at least 6 hours prior to the departure time, Emirates confirmed.

An incoming flight EK162 to Dubai has been delayed, arriving at 5.08am, hours later than the scheduled 12.50am. According to Emirates website, this may be affecting the EK366 departure timings.

It is advisable that passengers must always confirm flight timings with the carrier or travel agents, for any changes or updates.

Here is a screenshot of the expected delay on the Dubai-Taipei route:

201 international flights and almost all domestic flights have been cancelled as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, according to the transport ministry.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect Taiwan, is expected to make landfall on the northeast coast early evening on Wednesday, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

Work and school are suspended across Taiwan, and all rail operations will stop from midday, but the high speed rail services connecting northern and southern Taiwan will continue to operate, the transport ministry said.

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas, the government said, which are at high risk of landslides from the "extremely torrential rain."