'Tragic loss': Indian Air Force pays tribute to fighter pilot killed in Dubai Airshow crash

The IAF remembered him as a "dedicated fighter pilot" and thorough professional, who served the nation with unwavering commitment

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 10:00 PM

The Indian Air Force on Saturday paid tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, mourning his untimely death at the horrific crash at the Dubai Airshow on Friday. The pilot's mortal remains were repatriated to India on Saturday.

The IAF remembered him as a "dedicated fighter pilot" and thorough professional, who served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty.

"The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show. A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty," they said in a post on X.

"His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude," the IAF added.

Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed on Friday after the India-produced multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed in a ball of fire during the aerial display at the Dubai Airshow.

The aircraft went down at around 2:10pm, moments after Syal had flown over the venue as part of an aerial display. The Tejas performance had been scheduled to run for eight minutes.