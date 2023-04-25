Drunk Pakistani army major crushes 6 children with his car on the day of Eid

Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
A drunk Pakistan army major crushed six children with his car on the day of Eid in Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan, resulting in the death of three, while three others were hospitalised, reported Pak vernacular media.
Rescue 1122 in charge of Ghanche district Ashiq Hussain told Dawn that six children were celebrating Eid Al Fitr on the road in Barah Bala village when a Skardu-bound Toyota Land Cruiser crushed them. Locals said the children had gone to a nearby shop, where they were run over by the out-of-control vehicle, reported Dawn.
"The speeding vehicle of a Pakistan Army major ran over six children in the Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan. Three children died on the spot and three were injured. After the accident, the local people besieged the major and tried to make a video," said one of the residents Usman Tariq Chughtai.
"Shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic incident in the Ghanche district of GB on Eid day. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives," said Waheeda Kashmiri.
