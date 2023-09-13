Dozens killed, 70 rescued from residential building on fire in Vietnam

Dozens of people have been killed after a huge fire at an apartment block in Vietnamese capital Hanoi, state media said Wednesday.
The fire started just before midnight on Tuesday (5pm GMT) in the parking floor of the 10-storey building, witnesses said, an area packed with residents' motorbikes.
"Authorities have rescued about 70 people, rushing to hospital 54 people, including dozens of dead," the official Vietnam News Agency said.
"This is a very serious fire," the statement said.
The blaze was out on Wednesday morning, although workers continued searching for survivors. Rescuers struggled to access the building, in a highly residential area of southwest Hanoi, located down a narrow alley.
"We could not help them much," a woman, who gave only one name Hoa and lives near the block, told AFP at the site.
"The apartment is so closed with no escape route, impossible for the victims to get out."
It comes a year after a blaze in a three-storey karaoke bar in commercial centre Ho Chi Minh City killed 32 people.
As many as 17 people were also injured in that fire, with the owner arrested on charges related to breaching fire prevention regulations.
Vietnam has experienced several deadly fires in recent years, frequently at entertainment venues like popular karaoke bars.
ALSO READ:
Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Official says the corridor will include ports, railways, better roads and also power, gas grids and optical fibre network
Maia got lost at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when the airport staff was taking her to a Delta flight on August 18
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country killed over 2,500 people
The opinions are a win for cell-cultivated meat companies because it means observant followers of Judaism and Islam could one day consume their products, say executives
Observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea
One of the Webb’s first major findings was exciting in an uncomfortable sense: It discovered the existence of fully formed galaxies far earlier than should have been possible according to the so-called standard model of cosmology.