Do one thing, just step into our bedroom: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan hits out at paparazzi

The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
It’s been over a week since Bollywood star Alia Bhatt actor blasted the paparazzi for invasion of privacy when they clicked photos of her while she was inside her Mumbai home. It seems her warning was not good enough for them.
The latest victims happen to be Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. The actor lashed out at photographers for exactly the same reason – invasion of privacy.
“Do one thing, just step into our bedroom also,” Saif suggested to photographers who were waiting outside the couple's home and wanted them to pose for snaps.
According to a news report, the incident happened when the pair were returning home after attending friend Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce’s birthday bash on Friday.
The paparazzi followed the couple to their home and asked them to pose for the camera when Saif blasted them. However, in the end, he smiled and waved goodbye to them as he rushed home.
In the past, several stars have called out the media over the invasion of privacy, but the fascination with the private lives of celebrities continues.
ALSO READ:
The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks
Designer from Ukraine pays homage to her country and her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv
She is serving a 33-year prison sentence on what are widely seen as contrived charges
The quake was at a depth of 582.6 km
With many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, global body's humanitarian chief seeks more assistance from member states for relief efforts
Suggestions rife that hardline groups opposed to girls' education could be behind cases of 'mild poison' that have struck girls in more than 300 schools in at least 4 cities since November