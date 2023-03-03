Do one thing, just step into our bedroom: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan hits out at paparazzi

Actor snaps at photographers who follow him and his wife Kareena Kapoor to their house

It’s been over a week since Bollywood star Alia Bhatt actor blasted the paparazzi for invasion of privacy when they clicked photos of her while she was inside her Mumbai home. It seems her warning was not good enough for them.

The latest victims happen to be Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. The actor lashed out at photographers for exactly the same reason – invasion of privacy.

“Do one thing, just step into our bedroom also,” Saif suggested to photographers who were waiting outside the couple's home and wanted them to pose for snaps.

According to a news report, the incident happened when the pair were returning home after attending friend Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce’s birthday bash on Friday.

The paparazzi followed the couple to their home and asked them to pose for the camera when Saif blasted them. However, in the end, he smiled and waved goodbye to them as he rushed home.

In the past, several stars have called out the media over the invasion of privacy, but the fascination with the private lives of celebrities continues.

