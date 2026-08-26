‘Do not proceed’: Filipino seafarer warns crews after Black Sea drone attack

Diskarteng Marino is the Philippines’ most popular marine online content creator with 2.6 million followers. While most other Filipino sailors post light-hearted stories about their daily lives aboard commercial ships, the chief mate is known for well-thought-out and insightful content, treating topics with context and logic.

Last week, he found himself at the centre of a story few sailors would want to tell. His ship was leaving the Black Sea when a nearby vessel was attacked by five Russian drones, forcing its crew to abandon ship.

“No other ship was willing to assist the stricken ship, but we decided to do the right thing,” he said, adding: "All 21 crew members, including 17 Filipinos and four Romanians, are now safe and are being arranged to be sent home."

But he also gave a stern warning: “If you (sailors) are on your way here (Black Sea), I am not saying you take care. I am saying, ‘Do not proceed,’” he advised.

Six hours after the rescue, his own ship was hit by two drones. The vessel sustained substantial damage but managed to reach Turkey, where it is now docked for repairs.

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What it feels like to be in a dangerous area

Diskarteng Marino described their recent Black Sea trip to the conflict-stricken area as “very traumatic.”

“There were alarms every day at the port, forcing us to seek cover. There are ships being towed to port every day. We see explosions on the horizon every night,” he recalled.

The mariner said the area, where the four-year Russia-Ukraine war is ongoing, is not safe for seafarers. They were also told not to take photos, but he decided to post several, nonetheless, “to spread awareness.”

“Refuse when you can refuse (to sail to the area),” he told fellow sailors. “I will never go back here,” he added.

A sailor who refused

“Francis,” an oil tanker bosun and 30-year veteran of the seas, did not put himself in Diskarteng Marino’s situation.

In an interview with Khaleej Times in July, Francis said he informed their Russian captain about his and six other shipmates’ fear of passing through the Red Sea to deliver oil to Rotterdam.

“It’s different this time…[I]t is not just pirates that we have to be wary of nowadays. This time, ships are in danger from drones and missiles,” Francis told Khaleej Times.

When their tanker reached Singapore, Francis decided to disembark, a month short of his contract’s end.

He and his wife celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary together in Manila last Sunday, August 23.

Francis’ words proved prophetic, not only in Diskarteng Marino’s recent brush with danger but also in the case of thousands of sailors and hundreds of ships stuck in the Arabian Gulf since the beginning of the conflict in the region.

Danger, deaths

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) reported that more than 11,000 seafarers need to be evacuated from about 500 ships that could not leave the Gulf for fear of missile and drone attacks should they try to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

At least 20 sailors and dockworkers have been killed in incidents or attacks in the region since the end of February, according to the IMO. Twenty sailors are dead, 35 were wounded, and one remains missing in 68 incidents in the strait in the past six months, the IMO noted.

The IMO reported "ongoing discussions" to secure a maritime route out of the Gulf, but said success and the sailors’ chance to finally return home to their families really depend on de-escalation between the US and Iran.

The International Transport Workers Federation and its member unions, meanwhile, are offering additional services to sailors who suffered trauma because of conflicts in various parts of the world.

“ITF unions offer counselling to seafarers to help them manage the stress that comes with working in these conditions,” it said.