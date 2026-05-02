'Do not panic': India tests emergency alerts on smartphones

India is testing emergency alerts that appear on smartphones, according to India's Department of Telecommunications.

In a tweet, the authority informed citizens that they will be receiving an alert on their phone.

They said, "If you receive an alert message on your phone, do not panic. This is part of the testing of the Emergency Alert System, so that accurate information can be received on time during disasters."

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The authority added that the message may appear repeatedly and said that citizens must "ignore it". It clarified, "you do not need to do anything".

These alerts are being issued in multiple languages, English and the regional language of the recipient. This message, seen by Khaleej Times, reads, "India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens."

"Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message."

The message is signed by 'Government of India'.