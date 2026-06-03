DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka's 18th CM, following Siddaramaiah's resignation

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar was sworn in as the state’s 18th CM on Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to a power tussle with Siddaramaiah, who last Thursday resigned as head of the government, letting his longstanding rival to emerge at the top.

Senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress chief ministers V.D. Satheeshan (Kerala), Revnath Reddy (Telangana) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) were also present at the event in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, 64, takes over just two years ahead of the state assembly elections and three years before the general elections in India. Popularly known as ‘DK Shi,’ he took the oath along with 13 ministers. G. Parameshwar was sworn in as deputy chief minister.

Many of the new ministers were also there in the previous cabinet. The new ministers include Yathindra Siddaramaiah (the former CM’s son), and Priyank Kharge, Mallikarjun’s son. The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka ministry is 34.

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Originally, the Congress had planned to host a public event outside the Vidhana Soudha, but it was later shifted to the Glass House in the Lok Bhavan due to concerns about massive traffic snarls in Bengaluru, the state capital. Also present at the ceremony were several religious leaders, who have been close to the new chief minister.

Enormous challenges

For almost 30 years, Shivakumar built his reputation as a powerful Congress leader in Karnataka, and is seen as one of the party’s most influential leaders in the south. But he faces enormous challenges over the coming months, tackling both urban and rural problems. “The faith and confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver,” Shivakumar told reporters before taking over as CM. “I know it will not be so easy. It will be a difficult time, but I still have to manage things. I hope the people of Karnataka have confidence in me.”

Managing the finances of the state is also a formidable challenge. The Congress government is spending more than Rs500 billion (about Dh19 billion) annually on five major schemes. Farmers across the state struggle with issues including droughts, crop losses and fluctuating prices. The state also has to tackle the two major river disputes relating to Mekedatu and Cauvery.

On Sunday, hundreds of farmers from Tamil Nadu marched in protest in the border area, demanding the filing of contempt of court charges against Shivakumar for opposing the Supreme Court verdict on the Mekedatu dam. According to the new chief minister, the Mekedatu project is essential to meet the growing drinking water demand in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu’s new chief minister, C. Joseph Vijay, last week urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to block Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project and not to allow its construction. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry also have a longstanding dispute over the Cauvery.