Esha Deol denies father Dharmendra’s death reports by media

Daughter of veteran Bollywood acter Dharmendra took to Instagram on Tuesday to deny his death amid conflicting media reports which spoke of his passing away.

Esha Deol requested respect for her family's privacy during these difficult moments and called on the media to refrain from spreading false news while confirming that her father is "stable and recovering".

Earlier on Tuesday, several media reports said that Dharmendra had passed away, and the 89-year-old actor was mourned in a tweet shared by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, but that tweet was later deleted.

