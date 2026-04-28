Dh730 aid for Filipinos in UAE who lost jobs due to Middle East conflict now available

Filipinos in the UAE – whose employment visa or Emirates ID were issued in Dubai and Northern Emirates – who lost their jobs or have experienced pay cuts due to the Middle East conflict, can now apply for a one-time financial assistance worth Dh730 ($200) from the Philippine government, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai announced on Monday night.

MWO said the initial funding received from the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Manila is limited to benefit 3,271 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) only.

“(We) highly discourage OFWs from visiting MWO-Dubai as applications will be received and processed online only,” MWO underscored, noting the application link will be made available twice a week only – on Tuesday and Friday at 8am.

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“Forms will be posted on MWO-Dubai website and Facebook page. The application link will automatically close at 11.59pm on the same day or once the daily limit is reached…,” MWO added.

The link for Tuesday, April 28, is now available on the MWO website.

Here are the guidelines from MWO:

Who can avail?

The one-time financial assistance of $200 (Dh730) is available for Filipinos whose employment visa was issued in Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, or Umm Al Quwain. They must be currently in the UAE, and whose work has been affected by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Applicants whose visas were issued in other Emirates but who are working in the northern Emirates must provide proof of their actual work location to qualify.

Those who have already received financial assistance during repatriation are no longer qualified.

What are the requirements?

1. Accomplished Request for Assistance (RFA) form

2. Copy of passport bio page;

3. Any or one of the following proof of overseas employment (employment contract, visa, Emirates ID, labor card, or analogous/similar document); and

4. Any or one of the following: proof of loss of income, employment, or work disruption; duly signed certification from employer/principal; or pay slips (showing reduction in salaries received); or duly signed notice of termination of employment from the employer, principal, or private recruitment agency/ foreign recruitment agency; or visa cancellation, if applicable; or notarized affidavit; or sariling salaysay (which will be accompanied by a certification from the labor attache of MWO-Dubai or the president of the Filipino Community/ Filipino organisation to which the OFW is affiliated.

How to avail?

OFWs may apply online available twice a week - Tuesday and Friday - at 8am, starting Tuesday, April 28.

Each form will accommodate approximately 820 applications to ensure efficient processing and evaluation. The application link will automatically close at 11:59 P.M. on the same day, or once the daily limit is reached

The MWO highly discourages OFWs from visiting MWO-Dubai as applications will be received and processed online only.

How to collect the money?

Succeeding forms will be posted on the MWO-Dubai website and Facebook page. The DMW one-time financial assistance may be collected over-the-counter from Al Ansari remittance centers. Al Ansari requires passport and Emirates ID copies.

MWO contact numbers