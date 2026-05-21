Delhi transport operators launch 3-day strike over rising fuel costs, demand fare hike

It was stressful for those landing at Delhi airport or reaching the national capital by train or bus as thousands of commercial vehicle drivers, including taxi and autorickshaw operators and truckers launched a three-day strike on Thursday, demanding a revision in fares because of rising fuel prices.

The All-India Motor Transport Congress and its 68 affiliates went on strike across the National Capital Region (NCR), protesting against rising fuel prices, escalating operational expenses and stagnating fares.

A spokesman for the organisers told the media that taxi fares have not been increased for 15 years, though compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have flared. The organisers expect about 400,000 registered taxi owners to participate in the strike, which they promise will be peaceful.

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The strike is expected to hit the services of app-based operators including Uber, Ola, and Rapido, besides autorickshaw services. “The continuous hike in CNG, petrol and diesel prices have hit middle-class drivers,” the spokesman added. “Our protests will be intensified if the government does not raise taxi fares over the coming days.”

Some of the taxi drivers blamed the app-based companies for exploiting drivers in Delhi. While the Delhi high court had last year asked the government to look into their problems, the authorities have ignored their pleas.

But some rival unions of taxis and autorickshaws have not gone on strike and were maintaining their operations on Thursday. “The country is facing serious challenges because of rising oil prices,” Sanjay Samrat, president, Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association, told reporters. “It is, therefore, important to cooperate rather than inconvenience the general public.”

Meanwhile, passengers at airports, railway stations and bus terminals in the NCR complained of being fleeced by the few taxis and autorickshaws that were available. Many were demanding hefty fares, way above the normal ones.

The strike also forced many commuters to opt for Delhi Metro trains and public bus services. Many of the stations and bus stands were packed with people, hoping to get to their offices or homes in time.