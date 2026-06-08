Delhi storm drags airport ground equipment, damages 3 Air India planes

Strong winds and rain in Delhi on Sunday evening disrupted airport operations, and three Air India aircraft parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 2 sustained damage after ground support equipment was dragged by the wind and collided with the planes.

Airport officials told the media that, due to strong winds, equipment including a step ladder was dragged from its position and struck the aircraft. The damage was minor, and two of the three aircraft were returned to service. Videos that went viral on social media showed the ladder moving swiftly across the tarmac, with employees rushing to prevent it from crashing into the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry into the incident. The ground equipment involved was owned by Air India Engineering and IndiGo.

Earlier this year, an Air India Airbus A350 operating on the Delhi–New York route suffered damage after it struck and ingested a cargo container while taxiing for take-off at Delhi airport. The aircraft had been involved in an air turnback due to the closure of Iranian airspace and had returned to Delhi. “During taxi to apron at taxiway N/N4 junction, No. 2 engine ingested a cargo container, causing damage to the engine,” the DGCA had said.