India's Delhi Police denies permission as Cockroach Party call for march to Parliament

India's Delhi Police said no permission has been sought or granted for the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to Parliament on July 20. After reports of the march emerged, Delhi Police issued a public advisory.

The authority said a prohibitory order was in force in New Delhi district under Section 163 of the BNSS, India's primary criminal law. This section prohibits protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people.

With Parliament session commencing from tomorrow, tight security is in place to "ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations," Delhi Police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under applicable provisions of law, Delhi Police said. The authority called on citizens to "respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security.

Earlier today, CJP called for a march from Jantar Mantar, which has been the site of protests for nearly a month, to the Parliament in support of fasting social activist Sonam Wangchuk. The satirical party also called for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

Wangchuk, 59, has been fasting since June 28 in solidarity with India's CJP, which is demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step ​down over exam paper leaks in May that affected millions of students.

Authorities in Delhi moved Wangchuk to hospital after his condition worsened on the 21st day of his hunger strike. After he was moved, CJP founder Abhijit Dipike also started an indefinite hunger strike.

In a message posted on X by his wife on Sunday, the activist said the planned march would be "India’s second freedom movement" and would be for "freedom from injustice (like paper leaks)" and "freedom from fear (my illegal detention)".