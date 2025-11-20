Delhi teen's suicide triggers uproar against school teachers' alleged mental abuse

A Class 10 student of a school in Delhi allegedly ended his life by jumping from a Metro station on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Rajendra Place Metro station in west Delhi, several Indian media reports said.

Delhi Police have recovered a note, in which the 16-year-old has reportedly blamed his teachers and the school principal for his death and called for action against them. The student mentioned in the note that the teachers forced him to take such a step, ANI reported.

The shocking incident sparked a massive protest outside St Columba's School in the Indian capital. According to the FIR, the boy's father alleged that his son was under severe mental stress due to continuous harassment by several teachers of the school, ANI reported.

The student had complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but their pleas for help were ignored. The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued.

'Despite complaints, they never stopped'

The boy's father alleged that his son had been struggling for months with how he was treated in school. "He used to tell me and my wife that teachers scolded him for every small thing and emotionally hurt him. We complained verbally many times, but they never stopped," the father told PTI.

The FIR noted that he allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro station. Police recovered his school bag from the Metro station, which contained the suicide note.

The FIR reproduced the contents, where he apologised to his family and wrote that the school teachers had caused him deep distress. He requested that action be taken so that no other child suffers like him. He also mentioned donating his organs, apologised to his parents and brother, and reiterated that teachers were responsible for what happened, reported ANI.

'Sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times'

The suicide note recovered from his school bag read, "I am very sorry I did this, but the school staff said so much that I had to do it. If any of my body (organs) works or is in condition to work, please donate it to someone who really needs it. My parents did a lot; I am sorry I couldn't give them anything. I'm sorry, brother, I was rude. I'm sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times, now I will break it for the last time."

"The school teachers are still there. What can I say to them? My last wish is that action be taken against them so that no other student does what I did... I am sorry, but the teachers did this to me," the note added.

