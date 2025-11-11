  • search in Khaleej Times
  • Published: Tue Nov 11, 2025, 9:26 AM

Red Fort blast: National Security Guard investigates on site; more cities under high alert

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
  • 12:48 PM

    Sniffer dogs at train stations

  • 12:23 PM

    Investigation at the site

  • 12:10 PM

    Fact check 

  • 11:55 AM

    Lucknow under high alert

  • 11:55 AM

    Home Minister holds meeting

  • 11:39 AM

    More security forces

  • 11:20 AM

    King of Bhutan leads prayer

  • 11:16 AM

    Families mourn victims

  • 10:49 AM

    Alerts raised across Indian cities

  • 10:49 AM

    Prime Minister Modi speaks

  • 10:25 AM

    Security tightens

  • 10:18 AM

    Counter-terrorism forces arrive

  • 10:10 AM

    NIA officials at blast site

  • 10:06 AM

    Who is present at high-level meeting?

  • 10:00 AM

    Death toll rises to 12

  • 9:51 AM

    Defence Minister assures

  • 9:45 AM

    Red Fort closed for visitors

  • 9:45 AM

    Security officials arrive for meeting

  • 9:45 AM

    Suicide attack?

  • 9:25 AM

    Investigation continues on Tuesday morning