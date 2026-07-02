Delhi hit-and-run: Parents of 33-year-old victim accuse police inaction after SUV crash

The grieving parents of a young man, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Delhi, have released a video saying “the killers are out on the road, roaming free.”

Sarthak Mattoo, their son, was riding on his bike from Gurgaon to Noida early morning last week, when an SUV knocked him down.

“The least the accused could have done is taken him to hospital, but he just ran over him and left him to die,” the victim’s father, Surender, said in the video. He and his wife are now “dead from inside” after losing their only child.

Surender says there was delay in collecting evidence as blood samples of two men connected with the incident were collected 50 hours after the crash. “My only child was knocked down by two drunkards,” he says in the video. “They were driving after drinking alcohol. Their blood sample was taken after 50 hours.”

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According to Delhi police, the SUV was registered in Karnataka to a Bengaluru-based private company. It had been leased to Sagar Saha, 29, who told the police that his friend, Apurv Singh, 30, was driving it.

'They should have at least helped my son'

Sarthak, who had done a master’s degree in London, would have turned 34 just two days later. His father said he had bought him an expensive helmet to protect him in accidents. “I made him promise that he would always wear it. He had the helmet on, but it couldn’t save him.” Sarthak suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Surender said the two occupants of the vehicle could have taken him to hospital, which would have saved their son’s life. “I was told the two accused are educated professionals, working with MNCs. They should have at least helped my son and taken him to the hospital instead of running away. That could have saved his life.”

Originally from Kashmir, Surender said their house had been burnt down a few years ago and his parents died as they could not bear the pain. “And now this.” His wife said: "They won't do anything. Justice is only for the rich. Justice is only for them, not for us. Not for us.”

Surender concluded on the video, saying: "I leave it to you, I leave it to the authorities. We are law-abiding citizens. We are taxpayers. I request all of you, please help us get justice for my son. Whatever I have to do alone, I will do. Thank you."