Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges

The former deputy chief minister is evasive in his replies and not cooperating in the probe, say Enforcement Directorate officials

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on March 6, 2023. — PTI

By PTI Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:26 PM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.

The agency alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe." Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.