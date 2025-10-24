India: Police foil major terrorist plot in Delhi, accused planned Diwali blasts

A major terrorist plot has been foiled in Delhi on Diwali, according to Indian media reports.

On Friday, Delhi Police said that it arrested two terrorists who were planning to carry out blasts in crowded aread of the national capital, including a major mall and a public park.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, two men, both named Adnan, were in contact with a foreign handler suspected to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border.

What they found

The police recovered a laptop, several pen drives, incriminating videos of pledging with the organisation, Daesh propaganda material, and a flag.

Investigators also seized electronic components and a wristwatch, which were suspected to be used in the process of making an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Arrests

One of the two had earlier been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media to kill the person who ordered a survey.

He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media-related work for the terror group.

The second, Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was apprehended from Sadik Nagar on October 16.

Interrogation of the two suspects is ongoing as investigators attempt to identify other potential members of the network. Officials said searches are being conducted at multiple locations connected to the pair.

Massive bust

Preliminary investigation revealed that both accused were using multiple Instagram accounts to circulate extremist content and to stay in touch with their foreign handlers.

The Special Cell had been monitoring the suspects for several months, with parallel leads developed in Delhi and Bhopal's Karond area.

Both were in touch with foreign handlers and were planning to execute a terror strike in Delhi during the festive season.

The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dhiraj, under the supervision of senior officers of the Special Cell.

(With inputs from ANI)