Indian government terms Delhi car blast as 'terrorist incident'

The Indian government has termed the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on November 11 as a "terrorist incident". The deadly car blast that killed eight people and wounded at least 20 on Monday was classified as a "terrorist incident", according to a resolution passed by the country's federal cabinet of ministers.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces," said a cabinet statement, formally designating the nature of Monday's blast for the first time, ANI reported.

The government on Wednesday directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

The resolution read, "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025. The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of innocent lives lost...

"The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations...

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government."