Delhi court grants 2-day police custody to 3 accused as building collapse kills 7

A district court in India's Delhi has granted two days of police custody to three accused after a five-storey building collapsed, killing seven people on September 6.

The building owner's son Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG (Paying Guest — a rental) operator Sudhanshu will be in 2-day police custody for the Satya Niketan building collapse case, by orders of the Patiala House Court.

Delhi Police had earlier sought three days of police custody for Gupta, Kumar and Sudhanshu, to investigate the case and arrest another PG operator, Shubham Tyagi.

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Mahesh was produced before the court after completing two days of custody, while Sanoj and Sudhanshu were produced after their fresh arrest.

During the hearing, at the request of Sudhanshu's counsel, the court ordered a camera proceeding (closed courtroom).

The counsel said that the case was being turned into a "media trial" and objected to the presence of the media, after which the court asked the media to leave the courtroom.

The court granted two days of police custody after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

On September 7, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days of police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, were remanded in judicial custody.

They were produced at the residence of the Duty Magistrate late at night and were arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case.