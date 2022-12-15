Deepika Padukone bikini controversy: 5 times Bollywood stars came under the scanner for their outfits

A minister wants Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Pathaan' banned or have the heroine's 'objectionable dress corrected'

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 8:17 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's new song 'Besharam Rang' from their upcoming film 'Pathaan' has triggered a major controversy in India, and there are now calls for a boycott on the movie.

A top ranking minister from the state of Madhya Pradesh says Padukone's outfit is highly objectionable and should be corrected, or they will not allow the movie to be released. The song showcases the sizzling chemistry between Khan and Padukone.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Narottam Mishra wrote: “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone is in the song of the film Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh."

Ever since the objection was raised, the [hashtag] Boycott Pathaan has begun trending on social media, as several people raised concerns over the depiction of Padukone in a bikini in the track.

Besides that, the song has also been accused of plagiarism, as several people have commented on social media that the track has been lifted from the hit "Makeba" by French singer-songwriter Jain.

Here's a look at some other stars who sizzled on screen with their outfits, but without any fuss over their costumes:

1. Sharmila Tagore in Evening in Paris (1967)

Sharmila Tagore was the first Indian actor to wear a bikini in a film. Her outfit in 'An Evening in Paris' was not only the talk of the town, she also set a trend for future heroines.

2. Dimple Kapadia in Bobby (1973)

Debutant actor Dimple Kapadia was only 16 years old when she became a fashion icon after she appeared in a bikini and other trendy outfits in 'Bobby'.

3. Zeenat Aman in Heera Panna (1973)

The former Miss India was among the actors who revolutionised fashion and style in Bollywood. The star sizzled in a bikini in Dev Anand's 'Heera Panna', and was stunning in in a two-piece outfit in Feroz Khan's 'Qurbani' (1980).

4. Vaani Kapoor in War (2019)

Vaani Kapoor flaunted her bikini in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' and also rocked in a two-piece in 'Befikre'.

5. Disha Patani in Malang (2020)

Disha Patani, who was paired with Aditya Roy Kapur in the romance-thriller, 'Malang', lit the screens with her red bikini in the movie.

