Machete-wielding supporters of ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina rallied in her hometown on Sunday ahead of her planned return from exile, while two people were killed in clashes between rival political groups elsewhere in the country.

Hasina, 79, has vowed to return from exile in India in December, despite facing a death sentence for crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown during a 2024 student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Her former ruling party, the Awami League, whose activities are now banned, has called for a two-day nationwide strike to protest against what they call political retribution.

On Sunday, AFP reporters saw Awami League supporters brandishing machetes, sticks and other weapons as they joined street rallies in Gopalganj, Hasina's hometown and political stronghold, adding to unrest there in recent weeks.

Violence involving Awami League activists and supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in another district, Shariatpur, resulted in the death of Ibrahim Sepahi, police said.

"There was an exchange of Molotov cocktails during the clash," senior police officer Md Zakaria Rahman told AFP, adding that Sepahi died on the way to hospital.

Local media reports said Sepahi was an activist with the Awami League.

Similar clashes in the central Madaripur district killed a labourer, local council official Runa Akhter said.

Rioting was also reported around the key Padma Bridge link connecting the southwest of the country with the capital Dhaka, where rival political groups had gathered overnight.

They erected barricades and set fire to several shops, roadside stalls and motorcycles, witnesses told AFP. Two people were severely injured, according to local media.

The southwestern city of Gopalganj has emerged as the focal point of the unrest ahead of Hasina's anticipated return, with a series of arson attacks and flash processions reported in recent weeks.

'Just the beginning'

Hamid Gazi, a veteran Awami League member, said party supporters wanted the BNP government, which came to power in February, to revoke the ban on its activities.

"Some 97 per cent of people in Gopalganj are Awami League supporters, yet we voted for the BNP. But the BNP never tried to make peace with us," Gazi told AFP.

"My wife and three sons — all five of us — have locked our doors and joined the procession."

Awami League was banned from contesting the February election.

Hundreds of extra paramilitary troops have been deployed to contain the unrest in Gopalganj, where shops and other business establishments were mostly shut on Sunday.

Folk music blared in some areas, alternating between songs lamenting Hasina's absence and thumping tracks praising the former prime minister who ruled the country for 15 years.

"The protest programme will continue until our leader returns," supporter Rois Khan told AFP as he joined one of the processions.

"This is just the beginning," said Khan, 47.

Using loudspeakers, Awami League leaders urged protesters not to attack government property.

The paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh said it was "performing its duties with the highest level of professionalism, patience and restraint" to ensure "public safety and maintain law and order".

Hasina has repeatedly said she wants to return to Bangladesh in December, telling AFP in an email this month that she was "fully aware" she could be hanged.

She has said she wants to be back on December 16 — the date marking the 1971 defeat of Pakistani forces that paved the way for Bangladesh's independence.