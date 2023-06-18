Death toll rises to 291 in horrific India three-train crash

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 was one of the worst in the country's history

Photo: Reuters file

By ANI Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 7:22 AM

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on Saturday.

"A 35-year-old accident victim namely Shoab Mansoor died during treatment due to sudden cardiac arrest in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21, two weeks after a tragic rail accident occurred in the district.

The Union Minister will also be meeting and thanking doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue of the people during the tough times of the rail accident.

He will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

