Death toll from Indonesia ferry sinking jumps to 64

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Indonesia's second largest city Surabaya

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 8:40 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The death toll after a ferry sank in Indonesia's Java Sea almost two weeks ago has jumped to 64, an official said on Saturday, as rescuers extended the search for dozens still missing.

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Indonesia's second largest city, Surabaya, on Java Island, headed for Banjarmasin on Borneo.

Recommended For You

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

 

"Out of 243 persons onboard, 172 have been evacuated, 108 survived, 64 died, and 71 are still being searched for," National Search and Rescue Agency official Yudhi Bramantyo told a news conference.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the submerged ship on Saturday, while seven others were found along the shoreline, Yudhi said. 

He added that the search operation would be extended a further seven days but will be evaluated every three days.

Search-and-rescue operations typically last for seven days in Indonesia, and authorities can extend them based on factors including an assessment that some of the victims could still be recovered.

Marine accidents regularly occur in Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.

Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are often the main reasons for disasters.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump rejects Iran proposal for Hormuz reopening, WSJ reports

2

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

3

Sharjah Police deny reports of murder victim's wife, son going missing

4

Truck movement to be restricted on Dubai roads from October 1

5

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth