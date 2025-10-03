  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Death toll rises to 13 as rescuers search for trapped Indonesian students

The Al Khoziny school in the town of Sidoarjo in East Java province caved in on Monday, cratering upon hundreds of teenage students during afternoon prayer

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 5:33 PM

Top Stories

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

The number of students confirmed dead after the collapse of an Islamic school building in Indonesia rose to 13 late on Friday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, as the search for survivors continued.

The Al Khoziny school in the town of Sidoarjo in East Java province caved in on Monday, cratering upon hundreds of teenage students during afternoon prayer, its foundations unable to support ongoing construction work on its upper floors.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'It's technology': How UAE genetics expert is biologically 28 years old, at 50

thumb-image

Solar freight terminal, 'green' track: How Etihad Rail maintains sustainability

thumb-image

Philippines: At least 60 dead in 6.9 magnitude quake, rescuers say

thumb-image

Gauff quells Lys challenge to reach China Open semifinals

thumb-image

GMU inaugurates the Thumbay Institute of Clinical Simulation

 

Thirty ambulances were prepared as rescuers continued looking for 50 students — mostly teenage boys from the ages of 13 to 19 — still trapped under the rubble, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Earlier on Friday, the agency reported nine had died, adding that rescuers had received the parents' permission to make use of heavy equipment after failing to find signs of life during previous efforts.

"Every family of the victims has given their blessing if the heavy equipment gets in there and disturbs the bodies beneath the rubble," said agency chief Suharyanto, adding that there was a possibility that more dead bodies would be found.

Alongside the ambulances were cranes deployed to excavate some of the debris.

Rescuers dug through tunnels in the remains of the building, calling out the boys' names and using sensors to detect any movement, but found no signs of life, photos shared by the search and rescue agency showed.

Fourteen rescued victims were receiving medical treatment, the disaster agency said.

Al Khoziny is an Islamic boarding school known locally as a pesantren.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, has a total of about 42,000 pesantren serving 7 million students, according to religious affairs ministry data.