Day after Philippine Senate shootout: Where is Sen. Bato dela Rosa?

Filipino senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa is believed to have left the Philippine Senate before dawn Thursday, few hours after gunfire erupted in the institution that was giving him protective custody from an arrest order from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa first went into hiding for six months, since November 11 last year, after the ICC issued an arrest order against him. He reappeared on Monday, May 11, to cast his pivotal vote for a change in the Senate leadership — seen by political observers as a move to thwart the looming impeachment trial of ally, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Dela Rosa is named a co-conspirator in the crimes of humanity trial against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague. The ICC issued an arrest warrant against him November last year but kept it under seal while dela Rosa was hiding. The warrant was made public on May 11, when he reappered.

Newly-installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano placed dela Rosa under the protective custody of the Philippine Senate to avoid arrest.

On Wednesday, rumours were rife of an impending arrest of dela Rosa. Then, few hours after the end of the Senate session, multiple gunshots were fired inside the Senate premises. Immediately prior to the gunshots, Senate security forces were seen donning bullet proof vests and were carrying assault rifles. The contingent of Philippine Marines providing perimeter security around the compound were also seen entering the building.

There was total chaos; reporters immediately scampered and went outside the building. Authorities were not clear in identifying who fired the shots.

Fortunately, no one was reported injured. The Senate leadership and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to conduct an investigation.

But the immediate question remains: Where is Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa?

Here is a timeline of dela Rosa’s alleged escape gathered from Malacanang Palace and other sources by Khaleej Times:

May 13

4pm: Senator dela Rosa publishes video claiming he is about to be arrested by Philippine law enforcement agents; Senate staff were reportedly dismissed early.

5.08 pm: Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) general manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso requests National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) to send agents to help secure GSIS premises. GSIS owns the building where the Senate is using as tenant.

6pm: NBI agents arrive at GSIS building.

7.15pm: NBI and GSIS personnel drill holes at an access door between the GSIS and Senate. This was purportedly to put in more bolts to prevent Senate personnel from using the GSIS as a backdoor exit.

7.30pm: Senate sergeant-at-arms Mao Aplasca tells reporters they will “arrest someone.” He proceeds to wear a bulletproof vest and carry an assault rifle. Other Senate security staff do the same. Philippine Marines enter the building with firearms.

7.46 pm: Multiple gunshots were fired at the second floor of the Senate building. Palace spokesperson Claire Castro said it was Aplasca who fired shots first. An alleged NBI personnel named Mel Oragon retaliates.

8.25 pm: Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Jonvic Remulla arrives in the Senate. After conferring with Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and some other senators, he emerged from the building with Cayetano and majority floor leader Senator Joel Villanueva to announce no one was hurt and that dela Rosa wished to rest in his office.

May 14

2.30am: Senator dela Rosa allegedly slips out of the Senate.

12.55pm: Malacanang Palace holds press briefing with NBI director Melvin Matibag and Philippine National Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez, saying they are confirming swirling reports dela Rosa is gone.

1pm: Cayetano arrives back at the Senate. Tells reporters he has yet to get official reports on dela Rosa’s escape.

2.15 pm: Cayetano holds another press briefing but refuses to comment on reports of dela Rosa’s absence from the premises.

Who is dela Rosa?

Ronald dela Rosa, nicknamed 'Bato (stone in English), is a second-term senator of the Philippine Republic. He was elected to the national post on the back of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s popularity. He is known for his "blind devotion to the former president."

He was a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986. He first gained notoriety as military leader of the anti-Communist vigilante group Tadtad, accused of atrocious human rights violations such as massacres and cannibalism.

A Duterte town mate, dela Rosa was appointed Davao City police chief while Duterte was mayor. It was when they reportedly formed and operated the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) that killed thousands of suspected drug dependents and political opponents.

When Duterte was elected Philippine president in 2016, he appointed dela Rosa as national chief of the entire Philippine National Police. Duterte and dela Rosa then allegedly nationalised the DDS and implemented a nationwide “war on drugs” that human rights groups said may have killed as many as 30,000 victims.

Duterte had been arrested in March 2025 and is awaiting trial by the ICC in The Hague. Dela Rosa is named a co-conspirator and has been ordered arrested.