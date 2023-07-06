Dalai Lama's 88th birthday: US Secretary of State Blinken extends wishes

She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday extended his wishes to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday.
"I extend my warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday, an auspicious day for the Tibetan community," Blinken said in an official press statement.
The US Secretary of State said: "His Holiness's kindness and humility serve as an inspiration to many around the world, and I have deep admiration for his ongoing commitment to peace and non-violence."
He further said that today the world reflects on the Dalai Lama's messages of compassion and tolerance as "we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the human rights of all people, including those of the Tibetan community."
"The United States is unwavering in our commitment to support the linguistic, cultural, and religious identity of Tibetans, including the ability to freely choose and venerate their religious leaders without interference," Blinken said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday, conveying heartfelt greetings on the occasion of his 88th birthday.
Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life."
Visual surfaced from Ladakh of the Dalai Lama cutting a cake on his 88th birthday.
The 14th Dalai Lama known to the Tibetan people as Gyalwa Rinpoche, is the current Dalai Lama, also the highest spiritual leader and head of Tibet.
