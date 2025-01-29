Crowd chaos and confusion at site of India festival stampede

A woman crawls under a fence, after a deadly stampede before the second "Shahi Snan" (royal bath), at the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, on January 29, 2025. — Reuters

Journeying across India for the pinnacle celebration of the Hindu calendar, Laxmi and her family were sleeping by the roadside Wednesday as they waited to cleanse themselves in the sacred Ganges river.

All of a sudden they were violently roused in the middle of the night by police officers, who smacked them with wooden sticks and ordered them to clear a path for other pilgrims.

The officers were frantically trying to make way for a surging throng of devotees that would imminently spill over crowd control barriers and crush the dozing masses on the other side.

"A large crowd surged forward, pushing and trampling us," Laxmi, shell-shocked and huddled under a thick woollen shawl in the morning cold, told AFP.

"In that chaos, my sister-in-law lost her life."

Laxmi is among millions of people who flocked to the northern city of Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela, a six-week festival of worship and ritual bathing meant to cleanse the faithful of sin.

Wednesday marks one of the holiest days in the festival, coinciding with an alignment of planets in the solar system, when saffron-clad holy men lead crowds into the water at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

But the Kumbh Mela has a woeful safety record and celebrations have once again been overshadowed by a stampede, this time fatally crushing at least 15 pilgrims.

Even before the latest incident, the festival's attendees fumed over what they said was poor crowd management.

"If we talk about the worst organized Kumbh Mela in history it will be 2025," Mata Prasad Pandey, a 65-year-old retired teacher, told AFP.

Pandey complained that he had been forced to walk more than 25 kilometres (15 miles) to and from the festival site because of onerous restrictions on vehicle traffic by organisers.

A devotee crosses over a barricade, after a deadly stampede before the second "Shahi Snan" (royal bath), at the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj, India, on January 29, 2025. — Reuters

"Elderly people and women are forced to walk for ages," he added.

Reserved pathways and cordoned-off areas reserved for eminent attendees have been a source of vehement complaint at the festival for reducing the amount of space for common pilgrims.

Several videos shared widely on social media before the stampede showed crowds shouting at police officers for preventing them from moving about the festival grounds on foot, while they gave priority travel to distinguished guests in cars.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned organisers for "mismanagement" and a "focus on VIP movement" which he blamed for the deaths.

Others, including Prayagraj local Rekha Verma, pointed the finger at heavy-handed tactics by "rude and abusive" police officers to keep immense throngs of devotees in line. "Police are using force to control the crowd and that's why this happened," she said. But on the ground it was unclear how much power police had to keep order, with the Uttar Pradesh state government estimating tens of millions of people scattered around the festival site. Even after news of the stampede spread, a mass of people slid under gates and jumped fences to move towards the riverbed, shrugging off aggressive orders from officers to turn back. Others felt uncomfortable staying at the festival, despite the long and arduous journey. "We walked all over the night to reach out the bathing spot, but now I don't think it's safe to go there," pilgrim Nirmala Devi told AFP. "We have children and elderly people with us," she said. "We are headed back home, safety is important." Organisers have been eager to tout the technological advancements introduced for this year's edition of the Kumbh Mela. That includes an extensive artificial intelligence-assisted surveillance system meant to give advance warning of dangerous crowd crushes. "The government said again and again on TV that the arrangements it had made were sufficient but we now see that they have failed," university student Ruchi Bharti told AFP.

"If you see advertisements it seems like the government is providing world-class facilities," he said. "But this stampede proved that was all a lie."