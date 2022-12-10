Court acquits Pakistan's interior minister in drug case

A new factory operated by Renewcell, a textile recycling company in Sweden, is the first step in turning old clothes into new high-quality fashion
A special court for narcotics cases in Pakistan on Saturday acquitted the country’s interior minister of drug smuggling charges, a defence lawyer said, in a case filed against him during the previous administration.
Rana Sanaullah, who also previously served as law minister for Punjab province, was arrested in July 2019 by federal anti-narcotics forces near the eastern city of Lahore.
The anti-drug body said at the time it also arrested five others, including Sanaullah's driver and guards working for Sanaullah, and seized 15 kilogrammes (33 pounds) of heroin from the vehicle.
Sanaullah spent nearly six months in prison until the Lahore High Court ordered his release on bail after ruling that no substantial evidence was ever presented to the court.
In Sanaullah's petition to the court for acquittal he blamed the former government of Imran Khan for victimising him on political grounds, said Farhad Ali Shah, Sanaullah's attorney.
In a hearing on Saturday before Judge Shaikh Naeem, two prosecution witnesses said they never saw any narcotics recovered from Sanaullah's vehicle.
A new factory operated by Renewcell, a textile recycling company in Sweden, is the first step in turning old clothes into new high-quality fashion
If you have mild symptoms, a short, low-intensity workout may be fine. But experts say there are important things to consider
Social media and other companies that rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, Snap and Gannett
No actively managed stock or bond funds outperformed the market convincingly and regularly over the last five years. Index funds have generally been better
Although just one of many breads that can be found in a typical boulangerie, the baguette is by far the most popular in France. More than 6 billion are sold every year in the country, according to the federation, for an average price of about 1 euro
Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and a further seven bodies were found when the rescue mission was resumed on Sunday morning
The news of her "sudden and unexpected demise" was confirmed by her parents via her Instagram handle.
'Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary,' says Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri