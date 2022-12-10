Court acquits Pakistan's interior minister in drug case

Rana Sanaullah spent nearly six months in prison until the Lahore High Court ordered his release on bail

Officers of Pakistan's police and Anti-Narcotics Force escort Rana Sanaullah Khan, centre, to present him in a court in Lahore on July 2, 2019. — AP file

By AP Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 3:55 PM

A special court for narcotics cases in Pakistan on Saturday acquitted the country’s interior minister of drug smuggling charges, a defence lawyer said, in a case filed against him during the previous administration.

Rana Sanaullah, who also previously served as law minister for Punjab province, was arrested in July 2019 by federal anti-narcotics forces near the eastern city of Lahore.

The anti-drug body said at the time it also arrested five others, including Sanaullah's driver and guards working for Sanaullah, and seized 15 kilogrammes (33 pounds) of heroin from the vehicle.

Sanaullah spent nearly six months in prison until the Lahore High Court ordered his release on bail after ruling that no substantial evidence was ever presented to the court.

In Sanaullah's petition to the court for acquittal he blamed the former government of Imran Khan for victimising him on political grounds, said Farhad Ali Shah, Sanaullah's attorney.

In a hearing on Saturday before Judge Shaikh Naeem, two prosecution witnesses said they never saw any narcotics recovered from Sanaullah's vehicle.