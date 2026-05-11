Congress delay in picking next Kerala CM sparks IUML warning of serious consequences

The continuing delay in the selection the new chief minister in Kerala by Congress has upset its partners, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) warning on Monday that further delays could have far-reaching repercussions on the alliance.

IUML, with 22 legislators, is a key constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF), which is led by the Congress with 63 MLAs. The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly.

"The decision has already been delayed,” P. Abdul Hameed, secretary, Malappuram, IUML, told reporters on Monday. “If it is prolonged further, there will be repercussions. We hope the AICC leadership realises this.”

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"People in the state were wondering about the delay in setting up the new government in the state,: he said, adding: "There is dissatisfaction everywhere. People are raising only this issue wherever we go, including at marriage functions and funerals.”

According to Hameed, Kerala is politically different from north Indian states and such delays in forming a government would not be accepted by the voters. "In many places, victory celebrations are not taking place,” said Hameed. “Elected MLAs are being advised not to attend public events because of the growing dissatisfaction.” And despite getting a massive mandate from the electorate, the newly-elected UDF MLAs were unable to celebrate their victories.

Results to the Kerala assembly elections were announced last Monday, but a week later, the Congress has not been able to finalise the name of its chief minister.

Three men are in the fray including K.C. Venugopal, the powerful AICC general secretary, and close to party leader Rahul Gandhi. D. Satheesan, whose followers claim he was responsible for the Congress victory, is the second candidate, while senior leader Ramesh Chennithala is also in the fray.

Chennithala told the media that whatever decision the party high command takes will be accepted by all. The delay in deciding the new chief minister was part of the democratic procedure, he said, after returning from Delhi. "We have conveyed whatever we had to say to the high command. They have heard everything. The rest is for them to decide.”

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress was consumed by its own internal disputes and was unable to select its own chief minister for the state. “Instead of solving the problems of the people, the government here is spending most of its time resolving internal disputes. It has still not been decided how long the Chief Minister will remain in office,” he said. “The same happened in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The same game is still going on in Karnataka. Now it is Kerala's turn.”

Chennithala responded by reminding Modi that the BJP had delayed picking up its candidate for the Delhi chief minister’s post by 50 days.