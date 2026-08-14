Commentary: Gargash’s doctrine is the way to break the ‘no war, no peace’ limbo

The author is former managing editor and consultant at Khaleej Times, where he worked in various capacities for 32 years. He came to the Gulf in 1984 to relaunch an English-language daily. He also served as editor and advisor for various publications in Oman, Bahrain, KSA and Qatar.

The Middle East is in a chokehold. Not war. Not peace. A twilight zone that sparks but does not ignite optimism.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President of the UAE, has most succinctly articulated what many of us are thinking: the region cannot remain in an indefinite “no war, no peace” limbo. Amid stalled US-Iran de-escalation efforts and regional attacks, he has emphasised the need to transition towards sustainable stability built on international law and respect for sovereignty.

The status quo is a mirage. While the US and Iran are locked in a situation where nobody leads and nobody follows, the pressure will remain. De-escalation talks that go nowhere. Attacks on tankers. Skirmishes on borders. Not isolated. Not accidents. Symptoms. Iran talks peace. Iran acts war. It cannot commit. It will not commit.

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Gargash calls it plainly—Tehran is incapable of turning the page. It keeps reading the same bloody paragraph. The daily ups and downs are exhausting. This ‘no war, no peace’ circus is not stability. It is a luxury the region cannot afford. It bleeds economies and sets back progress.

The stamina, however, of countries like the UAE has been remarkable and has shown great fortitude and resilience these past six months in the face of not knowing which way the wind will blow. Doubtless, it has impacted the speed and magnitude of across-the-board business and corporate activity.

I can speak for the UAE, having lived there for 40 years. Every crisis has added to its resolve. It has the grit and determination to never give up.

By virtue of the fact that millions of residents from over 120 nations work and play in harmony and do well by living here is the single most vital reason that we soldier on.

We are all on the frontline, and what we see as gridlock can be eased by having the private sector step up and gently press the accelerator in their respective fields. Follow the government and public sector, where the message of moving upwards and forwards rings out with the announcement of every new venture.

Don't cut staff strengths. Build again and reach for the sky. Make construction a symbol of intent. Show a certain grit and determination. It is not recklessness that is advocated; it is corporate courage and faith that the impasse will end and we shall persevere. There is no percentage in pulling back so far that when the good time comes you will pretty much have to start from scratch.

Positivity is a strong weapon if we realise its worth. The adhesive is support for each other, the offer of financial relief wherever possible. Rethink your postponement and cancellation policies for all events; keep the MICE factor boosted, not deflated. Back the tourism, hospitality and travel sector, for these are vital lifelines. Many a thousand have made great profit from the policies and encouragement of the UAE. Time to hold the line, stand fast and give back.

Caught in the crossfire. But not caught off guard. Not crouching. Not pleading. The UAE has learned the rule of this neighbourhood—trust no one, defend yourself. Its strategy is not aggression. It is quiet, lethal resolve. A shield that does not rattle. The nation that was once a target has become a pillar. Not by luck. By design. By grit.

Gargash is not selling hope. He is selling hard truth. The old formulas—handshake deals, paper truces—are dead. They crumble before the ink dries. What works? International law. Sovereignty. Coexistence without surrender. Tough words in a tough neighbourhood.

But the UAE is not asking. It is stating. And the region better listen. Because the limbo is over. The waiting is over. The UAE has emerged from the fire—not singed, but sharper. Clearer. Unafraid.

The message is cold, clear, and final: Enough with the in-between. The Middle East cannot afford to sit still while the world moves on.

The UAE is moving. Gargash just told you where.