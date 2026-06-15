Commentary: Anthropic's shock suspension of new AI tools is a wake-up call for the world

The author is managing director of Dubai-based Rayad Group, a professional services organisation providing financial advisory, technology consulting, cybersecurity advisory, AI strategy, and cross-border advisory services.



The most important artificial intelligence story of June 2026 was not a model launch. It was not a benchmark result. It was not a funding round. It was the realisation that access to the world's most advanced artificial intelligence can be altered by a decision taken thousands of miles away from the institutions that depend upon it.

Over the weekend, Anthropic suspended all access to latest and most powerful AI model after the US government banned foreign nationals use.

In a statement published on its website, Anthropic said it was ordered to suspend foreign nationals from using Claude Fable 5, citing “national security” issues. "The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance," the company wrote.

Anthropic and the Trump administration are involved in a separate ongoing lawsuit over an order to stop government agencies using the company's AI tools. The company said the US government did not provide further details about the national security concerns.

Where lies the problem?

For many years we assumed that technology would follow the same path as global trade. Once a capability entered the commercial market, access would be determined by competition, pricing and customer demand. Artificial intelligence is revealing a different reality.

The recent events surrounding Anthropic demonstrated that the defining issue of the next decade may not be capability. It may be access. That distinction matters.

The world is currently engaged in an intense debate about which company possesses the most advanced model. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, Meta and a growing number of challengers are competing for technological leadership. Every few months a new model arrives and claims a new frontier.

Yet while the market debates performance, a more significant development is taking place beneath the surface. Artificial intelligence is becoming infrastructure. Infrastructure has always been different from technology. Software can be replaced. Infrastructure cannot.

Anthropic offers a useful example. The company is no longer simply an artificial intelligence developer. It has become a central component of a rapidly expanding enterprise ecosystem. Amazon has committed billions of dollars to support its growth and has integrated Claude throughout Amazon Web Services. Google has emerged as both an investor and a critical infrastructure partner providing large scale computing resources.



Around this foundation a much larger commercial network has emerged. Consulting firms are building practices around Claude. Systems integrators are deploying Claude based solutions. Enterprises are redesigning workflows around Claude. Financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers and public sector organizations are beginning to incorporate these capabilities into critical operations.



The recently announced partnerships with Tata Consultancy Services and DXC Technology are particularly significant. These are not ordinary customer agreements. These organisations collectively serve thousands of enterprises across dozens of countries. Their clients include banks, airlines, healthcare providers, governments, telecommunications operators and multinational corporations.

Modern business DNA

When an artificial intelligence platform reaches that level of integration, it ceases to be merely a product. It becomes part of the operating system of modern business. That is why the events of recent weeks deserve attention far beyond Silicon Valley.

The issue is not whether Anthropic was right or wrong. The issue is not whether governments should or should not impose restrictions on advanced technologies. Reasonable people can disagree on those questions. The more important observation is structural.

A capability that thousands of organisations considered commercially available was suddenly revealed to be subject to forces entirely outside their control. That realisation should command the attention of every boardroom, regulator and sovereign investor. The response, however, from the rest of the industry has been equally revealing.

OpenAI continues to deepen its enterprise relationships. Google is promoting a multi provider model strategy that allows organizations to access different systems through a common infrastructure layer. Amazon is supporting a broad ecosystem of artificial intelligence providers rather than relying exclusively upon any single model developer.



The market is quietly preparing for a future in which redundancy matters as much as innovation. This is a rational response. No serious financial institution would concentrate all liquidity with a single counterparty. No responsible government would depend entirely upon a single energy source. No sophisticated enterprise would rely upon one telecommunications network.

AI should be viewed through the same lens. Concentration creates vulnerability. Diversification creates resilience. For the Gulf, this lesson is particularly relevant. Across the region, governments have invested heavily in digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence initiatives and advanced computing capacity. These investments have helped position the Gulf as one of the world's most ambitious technology markets.

An uncomfortable reality

Yet the events surrounding Anthropic expose an uncomfortable reality. Hosting technology is not the same as controlling technology. A nation may host world class infrastructure while remaining dependent upon decisions made elsewhere regarding access to the capabilities operating inside that infrastructure.

That dependence may be acceptable for consumer applications. It becomes more consequential when artificial intelligence is integrated into banking systems, healthcare networks, logistics platforms, public services and strategic industries.

The question therefore is not whether the Gulf should embrace artificial intelligence. It absolutely should. The question is whether governments, institutions and enterprises are building sufficient resilience around their artificial intelligence strategies.

Resilience requires optionality. It requires multiple model providers. It requires contractual clarity. It requires local expertise. It requires regional computing capacity. Most importantly, it requires recognition that artificial intelligence is no longer merely a technology issue. It is becoming an economic issue, a competitiveness issue and increasingly a sovereignty issue.

The future winners of AI economy may not be the organisations that build the most powerful models. They may be the organisations that ensure reliable access to those models regardless of changing political, regulatory or geopolitical conditions.

That is ultimately the lesson of June 2026. The capabilities did not change. The algorithms did not change. The science did not change. Only the permissions changed.



In an era increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, that distinction may prove more important than any benchmark ever published.