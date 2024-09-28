Coldplay ticket issue: India's BookMyShow CEO summoned over black market case

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM

Indian police has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of the ticketing platform BookMyShow, along with the company's technical head, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets.

The summons come after a lawyer filed a complaint, accusing the platform of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Maharashtra.

Tickets that were originally priced at Rs 2,500 (Dh109.68) are being resold by third parties and influencers for as much as Rs 300,000 (Dh13161.95), the lawyer said. He has alleged that BookMyShow deceived the public and Coldplay fans.

The police has already recorded the lawyer's statement and has identified several brokers involved in the alleged ticket scheme. Further investigations are underway, and more individuals are expected to be summoned in connection with the case.