Cockroach Janta Party launches 'listening drive' after organising massive protests

From September 1, the Cockroach Janta Party, an Indian self-proclaimed pressure group, will be going across India to take note of the concerns of the nation's youth.

The leadership of the group will travel and engage with people personally. They will then use the insights they collect during the drive called 'Kya Bolti Public' (What Say, Public) to build a Youth Reform Charter.

The charter, they said in a release, will be based on four pillars, which are: Holistic Education Reform, Education-to-Employment Integration, Institutional Accountability and, Solidarity and Alliances.

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Under these pillars, the group will create a comprehensive education framework, re-engineer academic curricula for job opportunities, address issues with media credibility and meeting with student activist groups that supported their Jantar Mantar movement, among others.

The group has also said that it is rolling out a nationwide membership drive, and have invited citizens across the country to join the movement.

Abhijeet Dipke, the leader of the group, spearheaded demonstrations that spread nationwide from Delhi, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education minister to resign, and spotlighting young people's worries about high jobless rates despite rapid economic growth.

Since his return in June following studies in the United States, Dipke become a sensation after his call to protest against medical exam leaks drew tens of thousands of young people into the streets of Delhi last month.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 after tear gas and baton charges failed to break up the protest movement.

In its wake, the government has backed harsher legal penalties against exam leaks and set up a panel to review the examination system.

The high-stakes exams are a gateway to secure jobs for millions of young students, who can spend many years preparing in hopes of eventually securing financial stability for themselves and their families.

Dipke said he did not want to form a political party right away as he feared the government would try to discredit it by launching investigations against its leaders.

(With inputs from Reuters)