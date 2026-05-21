Cockroach Janta Party: Indian youth's sarcastic response to lawmaker's remark

Lazy, unemployed, chronically online and a professional ranter — here's what one needs to be to join what seems to be Gen Z's biggest online movement in India.

The movement, called the 'Cockroach Janta Party', which translates to the 'cockroach public party' (also a cheeky play on India's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party), was brought to life by Abhijeet Dipke, an Indian who currently resides in the US, after a remark by the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Surya Kant quickly went viral after likening some of India's unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites", and adding that those who cannot secure jobs for themselves join journalism, social media or become RTI activists and "attack the system".

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The movement may have been sparked by a single remark but in just under a week, it now boasts of 16.3 million followers — nearly twice that of India's ruling party, the BJP, on the platform.

While the Chief Justice has since clarified his statement, saying he had been "misquoted" and was referring to people who enter professions using "fake and bogus degrees", the remark had already struck a nerve among many of India's youth. According to India's Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate for those aged between 15 and 29 — classified as the youth — is 9.9 per cent, rising to 13.6 per cent for urban youth in 2025.

Is it a real political party?

Although the movement is named like a political party, as of now, it seems to have no members that are running for office.

Will India be the next Nepal, Bangladesh?

No, founder Abhijeet Dipke says in a pinned post on his account.

"Let me make this absolutely clear. Do not insult or underestimate the Gen Z of India by making such comparisons," he writes, emphasising that the Indian youth will not resort to unconstitutional acts to bring about change.

"The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for. They understand their constitutional rights and will express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means."

What are they asking for?

The Cockroach Janta Party website (yes, they have an official website), lists five items as part of its manifesto, which is as follows:

If the CJP comes in power, no Chief Justice shall be granted a Rajya Sabha (Upper House) seat as a post-retirement reward. If any legit vote is deleted, whether in a CJP or opposition-ruled state, the CEC shall be arrested under UAPA, as taking away voting rights of citizens is no less than terrorism. Women shall receive 50 per cent reservation, not 33 per cent, without increasing the strength of Parliament. Additionally, 50 per cent of all Cabinet positions shall be reserved for women. All media houses owned by Ambani and Adani shall have their licences cancelled to make way for truly independent media. Bank accounts of Godi media anchors shall be investigated. Any MLA or MP who defects from one party to another shall be barred from contesting elections — and from holding any public office — for a period of 20 years.

What is 'Godi media'?

The term, which essentially translates to 'lapdog media', was popularised by Indian journalist Ravish Kumar. It refers to large media houses owned by major corporate groups, which are often accused of being mouthpieces of the ruling party — the Bhartiya Janata Party.

According to Reporters Without Borders, India currently ranks 157 out of 180 countries on the press freedom index.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

The founder of the movement, Abhijeet Dipke, is an Indian political communication strategist.

According to Indian media, Dipke has worked in in digital political messaging, narrative building and online campaign strategy.

He has completed his undergraduate degree in journalism, after which he moved to the United States for higher education. Dipke also recently completed his master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

From 2020 to 2023, Dipke worked with the Aam Aadmi Party and was part of the party’s social media and election campaign team. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party led by Arvind Kejriwal swept to power, Dipke was involved in creating meme-based digital campaigns for the party, Indian media reports say.