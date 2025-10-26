  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Cockroach 'hanged until death': Air India logbook entry on Dubai-bound flight goes viral

The unusual phrasing has set off a wave of tongue-in-cheek comments on Indian social media, with users debating whether a cockroach should be 'executed' or simply 'squashed'

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 10:57 AM

Top Stories

Motorists in Dubai cover 10km in less than 14 minutes, says traffic study

Motorists in Dubai cover 10km in less than 14 minutes, says traffic study

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

A rather unusual cabin-care note on an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has gone viral after a crew member recorded that a “live cockroach” discovered mid-air had been “hanged until death.”

The entry, scribbled inside the official cabin defect logbook of the aircraft and dated October 24, 2025, has triggered amused reactions online and raised questions about onboard hygiene on one of India’s busiest international routes.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

India: Bus collision blaze kills 20 on route between Bengaluru and Hyderabad

thumb-image

Video: RTA unveils Dubai Tram’s stunning new 20th-anniversary look

thumb-image

‘Rest in power’: Filipino activists mourn death of 19-year-old pro-Palestine influencer

thumb-image

Dubai: Woman to pay Dh15,000 after stealing gold necklace

thumb-image

UAE: Fit, young adults may have hidden heart issues, doctors say

 

According to the post circulating on social media, the insect was spotted by a passenger shortly after take-off. The cabin crew documented the incident in the maintenance log, noting:

“Cockroach found alive by guest – cockroach hanged to until death.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The phrase appears to be a literal, if grammatically adventurous, attempt to record that the pest was neutralised.

A photograph of the cockpit logbook entry, now being widely shared, shows that the case was logged alongside more routine complaints such as in-flight entertainment not working and a clogged washbasin.

The unusual phrasing has set off a wave of tongue-in-cheek comments on Indian social media, with users debating whether a cockroach should be “executed” or simply “squashed.” Others have asked why the airline still needed a gallows when a shoe would have sufficed.

Khaleej Times reached out to Air India for a comment on the episode and to clarify what rectification steps, if any, were taken upon landing in Dubai. The airline had not responded at the time of filing this report.