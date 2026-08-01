7 climbers spotted on Broad Peak after avalanche; Pakistani adventurer missing

Aerial drone footage has spotted seven climbers on Pakistan's Broad Peak after a deadly avalanche struck the 8,047-metre mountain in the Karakoram range. Their identities and condition remain unknown, with rescuers saying confirmation will only be possible once ground teams reach the site.

The search and rescue operation is being led by renowned Nepali mountaineer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, one of the most experienced and respected expedition leaders on K2, the "Savage Mountain," alongside the Pakistan Alpine Club.

According to the latest update from the Pakistan Alpine Club, two climbers have been recovered from the avalanche site. Drone footage captured by Mingma G's team later located seven more climbers on the mountain. Meanwhile, one Pakistani climber, Sohail Sakhi, has not yet been located. Ground rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach the site and search for him.

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Earlier, local police said preliminary reports suggested four bodies had been found but did not identify the victims. The Pakistan Alpine Club later clarified that two bodies — those of Nadhira Al Harthy and Pur Bahadur Gurung 'Yukta' — had been recovered, along with a body part.

The expedition consisted of 10 climbers, including six Nepalese, one Pakistani, one American, one Chinese, and one Omani climber.

Among those missing is renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja. The 43-year-old, a former member of Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines' Special Boat Service, is widely regarded as one of the world's leading high-altitude climbers. In 2019, he climbed all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days, setting a world record at the time. He also took part in the first winter ascent of K2 in 2021 with an all-Nepali team.

The rescue mission has brought together authorities from Pakistan and Nepal, with both governments coordinating the operation alongside the Pakistan Army. In a show of solidarity, several K2 expedition teams have voluntarily suspended their summit attempts to support the rescue effort.

Rescuers have urged the public not to speculate or declare anyone dead until recovery teams have physically reached those located on the mountain and officially confirmed their status.

Rescuers have urged the public not to speculate or declare anyone dead until recovery teams have physically reached those located on the mountain and officially confirmed their status. Echoing that appeal, Mingma G called on people to refrain from spreading unverified information as the operation continues.

Check out his full statement below: