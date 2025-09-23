Classes suspended in parts of Philippines as new Super Typhoon enters after Ragasa exits

Classes in several parts of the Philippine are suspended on Wednesday (September 24), as communities continue recovery efforts after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando (Ragasa) and the ongoing heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

At the same time, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that a new tropical depression entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (Par) at 12pm UAE time on Tuesday (September 23).

Named Opong, it is the country's 15th tropical cyclone of 2025 and the fifth for September, arriving just as Super Typhoon Nando (Ragasa) exited the region.

According to Rappler, authorities will continue to update the list of class suspensions as new announcements are made. Current suspensions include:

Metro Manila

Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Rizal Jalajala – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Bulacan Calumpit – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Pampanga Arayat – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Bacolor – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Masantol – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) San Fernando City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Santo Tomas – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Tarlac province Paniqui – all levels (public and private)



Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet Atok – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) Kabayan – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) Kibungan – face-to-face classes for preschool to elementary (public and private), except for the barangays of Madaymen and Tacadang where the suspension is for all levels La Trinidad – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) Sablan – face-to-face classes for preschool to elementary (public and private)



Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)

Pangasinan Aguilar – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Alaminos City – all levels (public and private) Asingan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Basista – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Bautista – all levels (public and private) Bayambang – all levels (public and private) Binmaley – all levels (public and private) Bugallon – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Calasiao – all levels (public and private) Lingayen – all levels (public and private) Malasiqui – all levels (public and private) Manaoag – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Mangaldan – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) Mangatarem – all levels (public and private) Mapandan – all levels (public) Pozorrubio – all levels (public and private) Rosales – all levels (public and private) San Carlos City – all levels (public and private) San Fabian – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) San Jacinto – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Santa Barbara – all levels (public and private) Santa Maria – all levels (public and private) Sison – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) Sual – all levels (public and private) Urbiztondo – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)