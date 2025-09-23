  • search in Khaleej Times
Classes suspended in parts of Philippines as new Super Typhoon enters after Ragasa exits

Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Opong, is the country's 15th tropical cyclone of 2025 and the fifth for September

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 8:10 PM

Classes in several parts of the Philippine are suspended on Wednesday (September 24), as communities continue recovery efforts after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando (Ragasa) and the ongoing heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

At the same time, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that a new tropical depression entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (Par) at 12pm UAE time on Tuesday (September 23).

Named Opong, it is the country's 15th tropical cyclone of 2025 and the fifth for September, arriving just as Super Typhoon Nando (Ragasa) exited the region.

According to Rappler, authorities will continue to update the list of class suspensions as new announcements are made. Current suspensions include:

Metro Manila

  • Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

  • Rizal

    • Jalajala – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

  • Bataan – all levels (public and private)

  • Bulacan

    • Calumpit – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

  • Pampanga

    • Arayat – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Bacolor – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Masantol – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • San Fernando City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Santo Tomas – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

  • Tarlac province

    • Paniqui – all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Benguet

    • Atok – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

    • Kabayan – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

    • Kibungan – face-to-face classes for preschool to elementary (public and private), except for the barangays of Madaymen and Tacadang where the suspension is for all levels

    • La Trinidad – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

    • Sablan – face-to-face classes for preschool to elementary (public and private)

Ilocos Region

  • Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)

  • Pangasinan

    • Aguilar – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Alaminos City – all levels (public and private)

    • Asingan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Basista – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

    • Bautista – all levels (public and private)

    • Bayambang – all levels (public and private)

    • Binmaley – all levels (public and private)

    • Bugallon – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Calasiao – all levels (public and private)

    • Lingayen – all levels (public and private)

    • Malasiqui – all levels (public and private)

    • Manaoag – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Mangaldan – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

    • Mangatarem – all levels (public and private)

    • Mapandan – all levels (public)

    • Pozorrubio – all levels (public and private)

    • Rosales – all levels (public and private)

    • San Carlos City – all levels (public and private)

    • San Fabian – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • San Jacinto – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

    • Santa Barbara – all levels (public and private)

    • Santa Maria – all levels (public and private)

    • Sison – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

    • Sual – all levels (public and private)

    • Urbiztondo – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

  • Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)