Clashes continue in Manipur; houses burned, internet suspended for 5 days
Leaders of civil society organisations met with chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday. Violence started with a minor issue, but there are also long-standing land disputes here
- PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 5:59 PM
- By:
- Nithin Belle
Efforts are on among various civil society organisations in Manipur to resolve the differences between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo residents of Ukhrul district, which has been witnessing violence for the past few days.
“Things are still tense in the district, and though the civil society organisations on both sides are being engaged, there is still no agreement to resolve the issue,” a government spokesperson told local media. “The trigger of this flare-up is a minor issue, but there are long-standing land disputes here, which are also aggravating it.”