Clashes continue in Manipur; houses burned, internet suspended for 5 days

Efforts are on among various civil society organisations in Manipur to resolve the differences between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo residents of Ukhrul district, which has been witnessing violence for the past few days.

“Things are still tense in the district, and though the civil society organisations on both sides are being engaged, there is still no agreement to resolve the issue,” a government spokesperson told local media. “The trigger of this flare-up is a minor issue, but there are long-standing land disputes here, which are also aggravating it.”