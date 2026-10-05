Chinese teachers leave Philippine schools after security warnings over China links

About 150 Chinese teachers have begun leaving the Philippines in batches since last week, worried about their safety in a country that has had Chinese schools for as long as 127 years.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc (FFCCCII) said the foreign teachers were asked by their families to leave the Philippines for their safety.

The Chinese teachers began returning home on October 1. The exodus came after a purported US security expert raised questions about the Chinese teachers’ true intentions in the Philippines.

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Ray Powell, founder and director of SeaLight, an initiative connected with Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, wrote in July that China’s Jinan University was involved in training Chinese-language teachers for schools in the Philippines.

Powell alleged the Chinese Communist Party had directed their deployment to the Philippines.

Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro Jr echoed Powell’s warning, urging public vigilance regarding China-linked cultural and educational exchange programmes and alleging that Jinan University "spreads fake news" by claiming that the Philippine northernmost province of Batanes belongs to China.

Teodoro also warned foreign-linked academic and educational exchanges could be used as a front to "gain a foothold into the Philippines in order for them to scope for information." “[I]t is really part of the doctrine of China. One of the main efforts of China is the United Front Work,” Teodoro noted.

Why are there Chinese teachers in the Philippines?

There are about 150 Chinese schools throughout the country that cater to the substantial number of ethnically Chinese Philippine residents. China-Philippine relations go as far back as the 9th century, with many waves of Chinese migration to the Southeast Asian country.

The Chinese schools, known mainly for having the best math students, teach Mandarin to preserve their ethnic identity.

Filipino-Chinese teacher and social media personality Thunderson Tan said Chinese schools import Mandarin teachers because they remain the best mentors of the language.

“Sure, many Filipino-Chinese could speak Mandarin. But we are mostly Cantonese speakers. Our Mandarin is already stained by Cantonese and the various Filipino languages,” Tan explained.

Is this a smear campaign against Chinese teachers?

Immaculate Conception Academy in San Juan City and Jubilee Christian Academy in Quezon City are two of the Chinese schools affected by the exodus.

“The parents are concerned about the articles written by Ray Powell attacking Chinese-language schools in the Philippines,” FFCCCII said.

The organisation said the Chinese Embassy and relevant Chinese authorities were formally notified of the decision to bring them home before the schools were informed. FFCCCII said the Chinese Embassy had approved the recall.

The Chinese Embassy, meanwhile, denounced the “malicious smear campaigns” against Chinese-language education.

“We firmly reject the baseless accusations and strongly denounce the malicious smear campaigns targeting educational and people-to-people exchanges between China and the Philippines, including Chinese-language education in the Philippines,” embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said.

Ji said educational and people-to-people exchanges had long contributed to relations and mutual understanding between the Philippines and China.

“We believe those malicious rhetoric and actions against China-Philippines people-to-people exchanges by certain individuals have no place in the Philippines, and the time-honored friendship between the Chinese and Filipino peoples will continue to stand,” he said.

The latest incident adds more tension to the already frayed China-Philippine relations under the Marcos government, which is anchored on the Chinese nine-dash line claim of about 90 per cent of the South China Sea, including huge swaths of the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the area.