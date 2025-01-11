Chinese New Year in UAE: 6 things to know about Year of the Snake

Photo: AFP

With family reunions, red decorations, feasts and parades, millions in China and Chinese expats worldwide celebrate the Chinese New Year each year, in one of the longest occasions worldwide.

The festival is also called the Lunar New Year which means that its dates differ each year according to the moon. So when will the highly anticipated event be celebrated this year? Here are 6 things you should know about the upcoming mega celebaration:

1. When exactly is Chinese new year in 2025?

In 2025, the Chinese New Year falls on Wednesday, January 29, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 12.

The event is divided into three parts:

Little Year: Preparations for the new year begin on January 21, and last until New Years Eve

Spring Festival: The Lunar New Year officially begins on January 29 and ends on February 8

Lantern Festival: Preparations for the Lantern Festival will begin on February 9, and the festival itself is held on February 12

2. How long do celebrations last?

Even though celebrations last for up to 16 days, only the first 7 days are considered a public holiday ( from January 29 to February 4, 2025).

There's a reason why Chinese people around the world keep celebrating the event for that long. The celebrations begin with the new moon that occurs sometime between January 21 and February 20 each year according to Western calendars and last until the following full moon.

The Chinese government designates 7 days as the official public holiday, starting from New Year's Eve to the 6th day of the lunar new year. For 2025, this will likely be from January 28 to February 3.

KT photo

3. How do celebrations in the UAE look like?

The Lunar New Year has become integral to the UAE-Chinese community's cultural ceremonies, bringing together celebrants from all walks of life to honour ancestors, reconnect with family and usher in good fortune for the coming year.

Chinese residents in the UAE celebrated last year with a grand parade held at Burj Park. Dragons of different sizes and colours danced to rhythmic beats to usher in good fortune, happiness, success and joy at the foot of the world’s tallest tower.

The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai announced that it will organise is 6 events to commemorate the 2025 Chinese New Year. These events include electric vehicle shows and a Lantern Festival featuring advanced interactive technologies.

The consulate invited the city's residents to take part and experience the beauty of Chinese traditions and the rituals.

4. When to wish someone a happy Chinese New Year?

You can wish someone a Happy Chinese New Year at anytime during the celebration period.

It's especially appropriate to offer these wishes during family gatherings, social events, or when greeting someone during the first few days of the new year.

The greeting also carries specific importance during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, as it sets the tone for good fortune in the coming year.

The simplest way to wish someone a happy new Chinese Year is saying “Happy New Year!", but you can also say "Happy Spring Festival”, as per the website chinesenewyear.net.

5. What animal year is 2025 in China?

The year 2025 will be the Year of the Snake according to the Chinese calendar. 2024 was the Year of the Dragon, and 2026 will be the Year of the Horse.