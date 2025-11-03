China extends visa-free policy to end-2026 to attract more foreign visitors

China will extend its visa-free entry policy for countries including France to December 31, 2026 and expand the scheme to cover Sweden, effective November 10, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify which other countries besides France would be covered by the extension. The policy was scheduled to expire at the end of this year for over 30 nations such as Spain and Germany.

Under the scheme, visitors from eligible countries can enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 30 days without a visa.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

China has offered visa-free entry to citizens from dozens of countries including most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and several nations in South America and the Gulf region.

The move is part of Beijing's efforts to woo foreign visitors, revive a tourism sector battered by years of strict COVID-19 controls, and boost foreign engagement.

China is also expanding its outreach to the European Union, a key trading partner, amid fraught trade ties.