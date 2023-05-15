China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained April 15, 2021, by the counter-intelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou.
The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges. Suzhou authorities "took compulsory measures according to the law" against 78-year-old Leung in April 2021, it said, without specifying when exactly he was taken into custody.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s approach toward its territorial claims.
The sentencing comes as US President Joe Biden is travelling to Hiroshima, Japan, for the Group of Seven major industrial nations summit, followed by a visit to Papua New Guinea, a Pacific island nation in a region where China has sought to increase its economic, military and diplomatic influence.
While the Suzhou court offered no indication of a tie to overall China-U.S. relations, spying charges are highly selective and evidence backing them up is not released. That is standard practice among most countries, who wish to secure their personal connections, networks and access to information.
