China sees wider opportunities for UAE ties as investment, tourism links grow

More Chinese companies are investing and doing business in the UAE, while a growing flow of travellers between the two countries is creating new opportunities for cooperation, China’s consul general in Dubai said.

Speaking during a recent reception in Dubai marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Consul General Ou Boqian said the relationship between China and the UAE continues to expand into new areas.

“China and the UAE are good friends who trust each other and good partners who develop together,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“More and more Chinese enterprises are investing and doing business here, and more and more Chinese tourists are coming to experience the openness and vitality of the UAE," Ou added, noting movement is happening in both directions, with more UAE residents now travelling to China and learning about the country.

“We believe that China’s development is an opportunity for the UAE, and the country’s prosperity is also an opportunity for China,” Ou highlighted.

New areas of growth

Ou said China’s latest five-year development plan could create further opportunities for cooperation with the UAE. She highlighted artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and new energy among sectors developing rapidly in China, while saying the country would continue to pursue high-quality development and greater opening up.

The comments come as the two countries explore cooperation across several sectors. Earlier this week, during Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai, Ou met Sharjah tourism officials to discuss cooperation in tourism, culture and technology.

Ou underscored China wants to work with the UAE to turn opportunities into more tangible areas of cooperation that benefit people in both countries.

Middle East stability

Ou also addressed the situation in the Middle East, saying China supports regional countries in determining their own future and security arrangements.

“The Middle East is the homeland of the people of the Middle East,” she said, adding that the region’s future should be determined by its people.

She also reiterated China’s proposal for what it calls a “new security architecture for the Middle East”, saying Beijing would work with countries in the region and the international community towards peace and stability.

China has recently outlined the proposal as including stronger regional responsibility for common security, addressing conflicts through political and diplomatic means, using development as a foundation for security, and greater international coordination. These are positions put forward by the Chinese government, including in recent remarks by Ou.

The reception also featured exhibitions on Chinese culture, development and China-UAE cooperation, followed by a performance by the Nanjing Qingning Choir.