China seeks new fields of cooperation with Pakistan military

Ties between the two militaries stretch back years, with their navies and air forces holding bilateral exercises in each other's territory

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang addresses a joint press conference along with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (not pictured) at the foreign ministry in Islamabad on Sunday. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 11:45 AM Last updated: Mon 8 May 2023, 11:46 AM

China's defence minister on Monday told Pakistan's navy chief that their militaries including their navies should "expand into new fields of cooperation" to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region.

Ties between the two militaries stretch back years, with their navies and air forces holding bilateral exercises in each other's territory.

For China, Pakistan and its access to the Arabian Sea is key in the event of a maritime blockade in the Strait of Malacca.

China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu told Pakistan's Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi, who was visiting Beijing, that the two countries' military relationship was a key part of bilateral ties.

"The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchanges, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly maintain the security interests of the two countries and of the region," said Li, according to a statement on China's Ministry of National Defence website.

Niazi's visit comes after Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, said in late April that the Chinese military was willing to deepen and expand cooperation with Pakistan's military.

So far, China has not disclosed if it had sought military access to Pakistan's Chinese-funded, deepwater port of Gwadar. — Reuters