China says Covid outbreak has infected 80% of population

People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
The possibility of a big Covid-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday.
The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread the pandemic, boosting infections in some areas, but a second Covid wave is unlikely in the near term, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the Weibo social media platform.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are travelling across the country for holiday reunions that had been suspended under recently eased Covid curbs, raising fears of fresh outbreaks in rural areas less equipped to manage large outbreaks.
China has passed the peak of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a National Health Commission official said on Thursday.
Nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospital as of Jan. 12, roughly a month after China abruptly dismantled its zero-Covid policy, according to government data.
But some experts said that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home, and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing Covidas a cause of death.
People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity
The role requires the candidate to work as the primary flight attendant on one of the company's super midsize private jets operating out of San Jose, California
A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children
In 2021, French nun Lucile Randon survived catching Covid-19, which infected 81 residents of her nursing home
The billionaire was sued by shareholders for allegedly costing them billions of dollars
Move will help address needs of 1.2 billion people living in 45 poor countries, says pharmaceutical giant
Resetting clock to be based on factors like Russia-Ukraine war, bio-threats, nuclear weapons, climate crisis